5,166 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $436.28 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $436.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

