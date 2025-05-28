M1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,943 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000.

DGRO opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

