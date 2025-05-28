Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,011 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Prologis accounts for 1.4% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.