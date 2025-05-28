DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $532,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AMETEK by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

