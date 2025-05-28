Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Acquires Shares of 5,200 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,542,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

