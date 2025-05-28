M1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 107,721 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

