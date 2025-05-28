Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

