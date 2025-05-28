Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

