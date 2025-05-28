trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.20. 136,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 94,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of trivago from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on trivago from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

The company has a market cap of $299.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of trivago by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

