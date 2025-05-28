Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

