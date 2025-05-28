Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,077,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,307.15. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares in the company, valued at $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,959 shares of company stock worth $13,450,035 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

