Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Vigil Neuroscience to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 0.1%

VIGL stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

