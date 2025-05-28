NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NeuroPace Stock Down 28.4%

NPCE stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. Equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,664,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,325,454.15. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NeuroPace by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

