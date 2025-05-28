The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Neutral

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

PARR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

