DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

DeNA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.69.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.94 million. DeNA had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.24%.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

