Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.26. 17,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 27,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

