Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $195.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $178.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

