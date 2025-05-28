Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.59. Approximately 14,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 30,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.78. The company has a market cap of C$154.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Johnson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,745. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

