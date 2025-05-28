Ironveld (LON:IRON) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 178,407,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 32,899,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Down 5.7%

The company has a market cap of £1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Get Ironveld alerts:

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ironveld had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 422.33%.

About Ironveld

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.