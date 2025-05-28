Palogic Value Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 34,500 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

