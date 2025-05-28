NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 964 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.32. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.