NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,949,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ICE opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.79 and a fifty-two week high of $179.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

