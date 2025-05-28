Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
NYSE CP opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.