Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 446 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

