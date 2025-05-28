Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 216 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 516,585 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,054,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,623,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

