Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 935,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,500,000 after purchasing an additional 828,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,527,000 after buying an additional 639,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.65. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.