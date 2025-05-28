Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7%

VO stock opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

