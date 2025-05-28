81,063 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.9% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

JAAA stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.