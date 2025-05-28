Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 makes up 1.8% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.4%

TJUL stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.30. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $28.54.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

