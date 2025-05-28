BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $2.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 90.57%.

BioLineRx Trading Up 0.5%

BLRX opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen started coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

