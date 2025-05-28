Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases Shares of 2,051 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.
Shares of QQQM opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
