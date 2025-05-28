Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases Shares of 2,051 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.