Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.8%
NBH stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
