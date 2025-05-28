Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 4.3% increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.32. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.35% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.