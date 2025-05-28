CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

CNB Financial stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CNB Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 201.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

