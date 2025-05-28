Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.74. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$8.43 and a one year high of C$22.34. The stock has a market cap of C$226.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.