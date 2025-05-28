Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Unloaded Sen. John W. Hickenlooper

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently sold shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Formula One Group stock on May 9th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $102.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 1,378.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

