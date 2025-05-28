Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Buys Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently bought shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Liberty Broadband stock on May 9th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

LBRDK stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

