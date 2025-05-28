Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 346,571 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.