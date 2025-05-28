Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Crane NXT Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE CXT opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.01.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

