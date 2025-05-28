NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 11.0% increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:NC opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NACCO Industries stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.52% of NACCO Industries worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

