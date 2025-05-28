Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.79 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a net margin of 89.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LON:SDP opened at GBX 530.67 ($7.17) on Wednesday. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 455.46 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 567 ($7.66). The stock has a market cap of £749.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 512.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 530.27.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

