Promising Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

PDD, Nordstrom, GameStop, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Deckers Outdoor are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of garments and related accessories that a retailer, brand or distributor holds at any point in the supply chain. They encompass all styles, sizes and colors stored in warehouses, backrooms or on the sales floor. Effective management of apparel stocks balances supply with customer demand, optimizing turnover while minimizing overstock and markdown losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $16.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,083,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. 20,639,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 194.49 and a beta of -0.76.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, hitting $508.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.01.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. 6,080,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,815,732. Walmart has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $779.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,012.19. The company had a trading volume of 576,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,090. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $788.20 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $975.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.43.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.15. 3,838,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,269. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

