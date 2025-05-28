Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Invests $778,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $16,578,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 15,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $273.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $211.92 and a one year high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

