National Bank Financial Upgrades Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.97.

TSE:SES opened at C$14.68 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$11.13 and a one year high of C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

