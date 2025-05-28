Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 61,485 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 2.5%

BATS ICVT opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

