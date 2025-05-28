California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,715 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $64,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,983,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,643,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.