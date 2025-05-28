Top Fitness Stocks To Follow Today – May 25th

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and exercise sector—such as gym chains, equipment manufacturers and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending trends in fitness, wellness and active lifestyles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. 78,299,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,255,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.24. 7,581,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,888,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.76. 1,989,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Further Reading