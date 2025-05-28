Prostatis Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

