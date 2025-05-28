Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

