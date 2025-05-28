California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.33 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Roblox by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $515,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,274.46. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,483,021 shares of company stock valued at $173,620,975. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

